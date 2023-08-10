Avera Medical Minute
Smart Carbon Network: funding, credibility questioned

By Beth Warden
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you ask any farmer about CO2 pipelines, you’ll likely hear a strong opinion on the issue. As the discussion grows, a new non-profit launched in Iowa aims to be a trusted source for CO2 pipeline information.

See Also: Landowners optimistic after Summit Carbon ND permit denied

At public CO2 pipeline meetings, tension can be felt between the pipeline applicants and landowners. A new educational non-profit, Smart Carbon Network, claims to be a trustworthy source amidst the noise.

“Along with all that emotion, there’s a lot of misinformation out there,” executive director Joe Heinrich explained. “And what we wanted to do and how come I got involved was, we’ll make sure we’re telling the whole story.”

Heinrich believes CO2 capture and pipelines are a good thing, offering economic and environmental benefits. Our I-team asked who is funding Smart Carbon Network.

“I’m not gonna tell you,” Heinrich said. “I’ve gotten very comfortable with that because we don’t want to have a discussion on everybody. That can always go different ways.”

McPherson County farmer Mark Lapka has reservations about Smart Carbon Network’s information and agenda.

“Well if we don’t know who supports them, we don’t know who they are,” Lapka explained. “Why aren’t they talking about the other potential uses of carbon and staying specific to the pipeline?”

The non-profit is on a media tour along the same states where the Navigator pipeline wants to build.

“Rural communities all across Illinois, Iowa, and South Dakota. We need to generate any economic development we can,” Heinrich explained.

Heinrich, who is the former Vice President of the Iowa Farm Bureau, wouldn’t comment on any involvement with Summit Carbon Solutions or Navigator.

“I see how important this is to the communities. And when you ask if I’m here for one reason or another. I could be home helping the guys today chop haylage,” Heinrich explained. “I’m getting paid a little but not as much as you think.”

Heinrich penned a letter to the editor at the Des Moines Register, speaking on behalf of Smart Carbon Network and promoting carbon pipelines.

In the meantime, Heinrich said the ultimate goal is to foster open communication.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure all sides are listening to work together and try to avoid that end result of eminent domain,” Heinrich said.

Our I-team reached out to both Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator, asking if they or anyone they are aware of is financially supporting the Smart Carbon Network. We have not yet received a response.

The new social studies standards will go into effect in the fall of 2025.
Northern State courses prepare educators for new social studies standards
