Sweeney hits 2 HR’s as Birds win 4th straight, 6-5 over Kane County

Canaries win again as Sweeney swats two out of the yard
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Darnell Sweeney homered twice and Jordan Barth added a solo shot to help the Canaries top Kane County 6-5 on Wednesday. The win marks Sioux Falls’ fourth in a row and the Birds now sit just one and a half games out of playoff position with 23 games remaining.

Barth’s homerun opened the scoring with one out in the first inning and Sweeney’s first roundtripper made it a 2-0 game in the bottom of the second. Later that inning Wyatt ulrich drove in Hunter Clanin with a single.

Kane County got within a run in the top of the fourth via two solo homeruns but Ulrich delivered another RBI single in the bottom of the frame.

Sweeney homered again in the sixth inning and Ulrich came up with a third run-scoring base knock to give the Birds a four-run lead.

The Cougars scored three times in the eighth inning to pull back within one run but Charlie Hasty faced the minimum in the ninth to earn his league-leading 18th save.

Ulrich finished 3-3 with three runs batted in while Sweeney was 2-3 and drove in two. Ty Culbreth allowed two runs on four hits over six innings to earn his sixth pitching victory. The Canaries are now 36-41 and will look to sweep the three-game series Thursday at 12:05pm.

