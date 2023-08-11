Avera Medical Minute
AG Jackley releases draft explanation for initiated measure to legalize recreational marijuana

On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a draft ballot explanation for...
On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a draft ballot explanation for a proposed amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a draft ballot explanation for a proposed amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota.

The proposed measure would allow individuals 21 years or older to possess, grow, sell, ingest and distribute marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia. The measure would not affect laws dealing with hemp or the state’s medical marijuana program.

You can read the draft explanation here.

If approved, the measure would need to get 17,509 signatures to appear on the 2024 ballot.

The Attorney General does not take a position on the proposal, and the draft explanation is meant to educate voters on the purpose and effect of the proposed measure.

The public has until August 21 to provide comments on the draft explanation, with the final explanation being due to the Secretary of State by August 31.

Comments may be emailed to ATGballotcomments@state.sd.us or submitted via mail to the Attorney General’s Office at:

Office of the Attorney General

Ballot Comment

1302 E. Hwy. 14, Suite 1

Pierre, SD 57501

