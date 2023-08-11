Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Canaries finish sweep of Kane County and win fifth straight

Pierre’s Spencer Sarringer with go-ahead hit in 3-2 victory
Birds win 3-2 and get fifth straight victory
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries have won a season-high five consecutive games after topping Kane County 3-2 on Thursday.

The Cougars opened the scoring in the third inning with an RBI groundout before Jabari Henry tied the game in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly.

An RBI double in the top of the fourth put Kane County back in front but Mike Hart tied things up in the sixth inning with his team-leading 17th homerun.

Spencer Sarringar doubled to score Ozzie Martinez with one out in the bottom of the seventh and the Canaries bullpen tossed two scoreless innings the rest of the way.

Martinez and Jordan Barth each finished with two hits and Barth has now hit safely in 14 consecutive games. Akeem Bostick earned the win, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings.

The Birds are now 37-41 and sit one game out of playoff position with 22 games remaining. The team’s six-game homestand continues Friday at 7:05pm against Milwaukee.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Officer-involved shooting graphic.
One injured in officer-involved shooting in Sturgis, DCI to review
Tucker Kraft making great first impression in Green Bay
SDSU’s Tucker Kraft making big impression with the Green Bay Packers
Castlewood residents are being asked to check their surveillance footage after authorities say...
Authorities in two South Dakota counties investigating incidents of vandalism
Jason Lightner's Couch bike
Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

USD quarterback Aidan Bouman drops to pass during practice
Coyotes hope changes have them on the offensive in 2023
Summit League Basketball Tournament Logo
Summit League media rights granted to CBS Sports Network & Midco Sports Plus in departure from ESPN
Tabor slides in for a run during their State Amateur Baseball quarterfinal with Lake Norden
Tabor rallies past Lake Norden and into State B Amateur Semifinals
The newly-remodeled space will be home to Watertown’s football, soccer and track teams.
Construction costs delay Watertown’s new field