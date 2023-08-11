Concrete for rinks goes down as Watertown ice complex takes shape

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Watertown broke ground for its largest capital project event almost a year ago. Construction has been moving quickly, and while the building itself is taking shape, so are the plans for what could follow around the arena in the future.

Crews spent all Friday morning pouring the concrete for the base of the practice rink at the arena, a delicate process that needs to be level all around the surface. If done incorrectly, ice won’t set right, and crews will have to replace the concrete and cooling coils. Concrete for the base of the main rink is scheduled to go down in a few weeks.

City leaders were in attendance, watching crews work while looking forward to when everything is wrapped up around the end of this year.

“You look, and you are so impressed with the scope and the planning, and what this will be. It’s so impressive,” Watertown Mayor Ried Holien said.

The $36 million Prairie Lakes Ice Arena is the most expensive project the city has ever undertaken. But it’s been a dream of many residents for decades to have a new ice facility, one that could possibly attract state and region tournaments while attracting a junior team.

“It’s something that’s been on the community’s bucket list for probably 20-plus years. Do I wish we didn’t have to pay as much money as we are for it? Of course. But the timing was right, we had the right people in the right places to make it happen. An incredible capital campaign that’s gone on, with largely volunteers running that, that’s raised almost $10 million,” Watertown City Manager Amanda Mack said.

But city officials hope the new arena will do more than just boost Watertown’s reputation as a destination for sports. The ice complex sits in a lightly-developed area in the northeast corner of the city, not too far off U.S. Highway 212. Holien said as they get closer to opening the new venue, they hear more and more from developers and businesses looking to move nearby, close to the action.

“We purposely chose to bring the ice arena here, in the hope that it would spur development. Already we are hearing a lot of interest in retail, restaurants, and housing,” Holien said.

“It will start popping up out of the ground, things are already happening. People don’t really believe it’s true until you see the shell of the building,” Mack said.

Construction as a whole is on schedule, and the Prairie Lakes Ice Arena is scheduled to be open to the public either at the end of this year or very early in January 2024.

