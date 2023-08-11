Coyotes hope changes have them on the offensive in 2023

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2022 the South Dakota Coyote football team’s offense was downright offensive.

As a result they underwent a pretty dramatic makeover that they hope will lead to an equally dramatic turnaround.

Former SDSU assistant Josh Davis is the new offensive coordinator. Sophomore Iowa State-transfer Aidan Bouman is firmly entrenched at quarterback after playing the final five games of 2022 and throwing for nearly 900 yards and eight touchdowns to just one interception. And running back Nate Thomas, an All-Valley newcomer in 2021, is back after missing all of last year with an injury.

All key pieces that the Coyotes think will help them go on the offensive in 2023.

South Dakota opens the season in three weeks at Missouri at 7:00 PM.

