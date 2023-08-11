Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dairy Dash takes place Saturday at Good Earth State Park

The first annual Dairy Dash will take place this Saturday, starting at 8am at Good Earth State Park near Sioux Falls.
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first annual Dairy Dash will take place this Saturday, starting at 8am at Good Earth State Park near Sioux Falls. Event organizer Ariana Mount and ambassador Maren Jensen joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the event.

Here’s the link to volunteer for the race:

https://bit.ly/3Y2ySmI

And here’s the link to register to run:

https://bit.ly/3Jh3ScD

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
One injured in officer-involved shooting in Sturgis, DCI to review
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Jason Lightner's Couch bike
Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Castlewood residents are being asked to check their surveillance footage after authorities say...
Authorities in two South Dakota counties investigating incidents of vandalism
Sioux Falls officer shooting ruled justified

Latest News

OYO: Weber Griddle
OYO: Weber and Griddles
USD quarterback Aidan Bouman drops to pass during practice
Makeover on offense for USD football
Summit League Basketball Tournament Logo
CBS Sports Network & Midco Sports Plus get Summit League media rights
Tabor slides in for a run during their State Amateur Baseball quarterfinal with Lake Norden
Tabor rallies in State B Amateur Quarterfinals