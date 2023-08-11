Dairy Dash takes place Saturday at Good Earth State Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first annual Dairy Dash will take place this Saturday, starting at 8am at Good Earth State Park near Sioux Falls. Event organizer Ariana Mount and ambassador Maren Jensen joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the event.

Here’s the link to volunteer for the race:

https://bit.ly/3Y2ySmI

And here’s the link to register to run:

https://bit.ly/3Jh3ScD

