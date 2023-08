SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s Fridays on the Plaza featured live music by Brady Wrede and lunch served by Black Iron Waffles and Krazy Concessions.

Fridays on the Plaza runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Friday all summer long. Join us outside the Dakota News Now station in downtown Sioux Falls.

