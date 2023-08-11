Harrisburg ready to open East Middle School and Freshman Academy

Harrisburg, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg School District is set to open two new schools in the same year for the second time. The Harrisburg Freshman Academy is set to have 482 kids walk through its doors, and Harrisburg East Middle School is ready for 415.

“Every time I come to the building I pinch myself because of how lucky I am to get to work in a facility like this. I’m hoping the students have that same reaction. Wow, this is our school,” Brad Seamer said, Freshman Academy Principal.

Seamer led Dakota News Now on the tour of the new facility Friday.

“My focus is the freshman students the teachers and working with the families. It’s our job as a freshman staff to make this the best experience coming into high school,” Seamer said.

The now third middle school, Harrisburg East, will be opening up on the same day, August 24. That tour was led by Micah Fessler.

“With that growth comes incredible opportunity for the kids. Incredible opportunity for staff. We just need to make sure that we have an open mind, we have to be flexible to what’s needed in order to accommodate that growth,” Fessler said.

With three middle schools, Fessler prides the middle school administration’s efforts to ensure the same opportunities are available at all the schools.

“It’s not just sports that they’re focused on. They give fine arts kids an opportunity to go to after-school clubs. That might be focused on video games or chess or anything we identify as an interest that a student might have,” Fessler said.

For now, there’s still some touch-up work being done across both facilities, but the staff is confident they’ll be ready for the first day.

“All we need is the staff, the classrooms, we need to make sure that we have us here ready to go and the kids in front of us here are ready to go and that is what we need,” Fessler said.

“August 23rd the furniture will be in place, the building will be spotless and clean. We’ll have everything ready to go for our students by the 23rd,” Seamer said.

The freshman academy is a two-phase project. Eventually, a CTE and fine arts expansion will take place, along with additional classrooms and a new gym.

Once that phase is complete, the freshman academy will become Harrisburg’s second high school.

They believe that will occur in four to five years once they reach roughly 2,200 students.

