Matters of the State: No Labels Party push; Education crunch; Former AG in Thailand

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a potential shakeup for South Dakota politics.

Members of the South Dakota Democratic Party have called for an emergency meeting to possibly recall Party Chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen over allegations of violating the party’s constitution and creating a hostile work environment.

We also sit down with Holly Page, the co-founder of ‘No Labels’, an organization that was recently recognized as a political party in South Dakota for the 2024 election season.

Cooper Seamer joins us to discuss education concerns ahead of the new school year, including low teacher pay and staffing shortages.

And we catch up with former South Dakota Attorney General and Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo, who’s in Thailand to help with judicial system reform in southeast Asia. You can watch the full conversation below.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

