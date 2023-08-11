Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sunny and Warm

More Rain on Sunday
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Friday is looking like a quieter day around the region. We should see plenty of sunshine with just a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm around the Brookings area. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

This weekend is also looking pretty pleasant. Highs will be in the low 80s for most of us Saturday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine before bringing in a chance of rain Sunday. We could have a chance for severe weather on Sunday in the southeastern parts of the area. Highs will drop into the 70s by Sunday.

We’re going to start off next week with highs in the low 80s, but we should quickly warm up. By Wednesday, most of us will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s before we drop back into the low 80s next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Castlewood residents are being asked to check their surveillance footage after authorities say...
Authorities in two South Dakota counties investigating incidents of vandalism
Jason Lightner's Couch bike
Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Sioux Falls man charged in connection to shots fired
Officer-involved shooting graphic.
One injured in officer-involved shooting in Sturgis, DCI to review

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Much Quieter On Friday!
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms