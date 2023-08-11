Sunny and Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Friday is looking like a quieter day around the region. We should see plenty of sunshine with just a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm around the Brookings area. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

This weekend is also looking pretty pleasant. Highs will be in the low 80s for most of us Saturday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine before bringing in a chance of rain Sunday. We could have a chance for severe weather on Sunday in the southeastern parts of the area. Highs will drop into the 70s by Sunday.

We’re going to start off next week with highs in the low 80s, but we should quickly warm up. By Wednesday, most of us will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s before we drop back into the low 80s next Thursday.

