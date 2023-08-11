Avera Medical Minute
OYO: Weber and Griddles

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug, Aaron, and Dan Flaherty from Weber Grills are back outside, doing some grilling! This week, Dan talks about how you can actually use a griddle on the Weber grill and shows us how to make Weber Griddled Peaches.

What You Need

  • 6 fresh peaches, halved
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • Cinnamon, to taste

What to Do

  • Heat griddle to around 300°. Melt a layer of butter across the cooktop.
  • Add peaches skin side down to griddle. Spoon brown sugar onto each peach half, and add butter to each peach half.
  • Sprinkle cinnamon to taste across all peaches.
  • Let peaches soften for 4 to 5 minutes on the griddle, then flip. Cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes until peaches are caramelized, but not burnt.
  • Remove from griddle and serve with vanilla ice cream.
  • Serves 6 people.

