OYO: Weber and Griddles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug, Aaron, and Dan Flaherty from Weber Grills are back outside, doing some grilling! This week, Dan talks about how you can actually use a griddle on the Weber grill and shows us how to make Weber Griddled Peaches.

What You Need

6 fresh peaches, halved

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

Cinnamon, to taste

What to Do

Heat griddle to around 300°. Melt a layer of butter across the cooktop.

Add peaches skin side down to griddle. Spoon brown sugar onto each peach half, and add butter to each peach half.

Sprinkle cinnamon to taste across all peaches.

Let peaches soften for 4 to 5 minutes on the griddle, then flip. Cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes until peaches are caramelized, but not burnt.

Remove from griddle and serve with vanilla ice cream.

Serves 6 people.

