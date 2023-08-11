OYO: Weber and Griddles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug, Aaron, and Dan Flaherty from Weber Grills are back outside, doing some grilling! This week, Dan talks about how you can actually use a griddle on the Weber grill and shows us how to make Weber Griddled Peaches.
What You Need
- 6 fresh peaches, halved
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- Cinnamon, to taste
What to Do
- Heat griddle to around 300°. Melt a layer of butter across the cooktop.
- Add peaches skin side down to griddle. Spoon brown sugar onto each peach half, and add butter to each peach half.
- Sprinkle cinnamon to taste across all peaches.
- Let peaches soften for 4 to 5 minutes on the griddle, then flip. Cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes until peaches are caramelized, but not burnt.
- Remove from griddle and serve with vanilla ice cream.
- Serves 6 people.
