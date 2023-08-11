Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sheldon Police searching for 1-year-old and 19-year-old

Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.
Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.(Sheldon Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in Northwest Iowa are searching for a man and a toddler who have been missing since Thursday afternoon.

The Sheldon Police Department says 19-year-old Jake Gritten and 1-year-old Jasper were last seen at about 4 p.m. at the Prairie Ridge Apartments in Sheldon, Iowa. Police say Jake was caring for Jasper at the time of their disappearance.

Police have been unable to contact Jake since Thursday and are asking anybody with information to call (712) 324-2525. Once you call that number, police say to follow the voice prompts to connect with a dispatcher. You can also submit tips online here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
One injured in officer-involved shooting in Sturgis, DCI to review
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Jason Lightner's Couch bike
Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Castlewood residents are being asked to check their surveillance footage after authorities say...
Authorities in two South Dakota counties investigating incidents of vandalism
Sioux Falls officer shooting ruled justified

Latest News

Deadwood busy late in the tourism season
Businesses are booming during the Sturgis rally
OYO: Weber Griddle
OYO: Weber and Griddles
Undeniably Dairy will host a free one-mile fun run called the Dairy Dash at Good Earth State...
Dairy Dash takes place Saturday at Good Earth State Park
USD quarterback Aidan Bouman drops to pass during practice
Makeover on offense for USD football