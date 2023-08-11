Sioux Empire Fair wraps up this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All week, Dakota News Now has been at the Sioux Empire Fair getting to know the numerous groups and organizers who make the fair possible.

On Friday, Dakota News Now spoke with President and CEO Scott Wick, Levi Renz with 406 FMX Freestyle Motocross, 4-H member Ben Klosterman, Holly Kennedy with Miss Bows Messy Mania, and Hayden Ehrisman with Unbakeable Cookie Dough.

The Sioux Empire Fair will wrap up on Saturday night. For more information, head to SiouxEmpireFair.com/Events.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.