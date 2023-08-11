Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Empire Fair wraps up this weekend

(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All week, Dakota News Now has been at the Sioux Empire Fair getting to know the numerous groups and organizers who make the fair possible.

On Friday, Dakota News Now spoke with President and CEO Scott Wick, Levi Renz with 406 FMX Freestyle Motocross, 4-H member Ben Klosterman, Holly Kennedy with Miss Bows Messy Mania, and Hayden Ehrisman with Unbakeable Cookie Dough.

The Sioux Empire Fair will wrap up on Saturday night. For more information, head to SiouxEmpireFair.com/Events.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
One injured in officer-involved shooting in Sturgis, DCI to review
Sioux Falls officer shooting ruled justified
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Castlewood residents are being asked to check their surveillance footage after authorities say...
Authorities in two South Dakota counties investigating incidents of vandalism
Sioux Empire Fair closing early

Latest News

Concrete for rinks goes down as Watertown ice complex takes shape
Crews spent Friday morning pouring concrete for the base of the practice rink at the arena, a...
Concrete for rinks goes down as Watertown ice complex takes shape
Dakota News Now chats with Unbakeable Cookie Dough
Harrisburg ready to open East Middle School and Freshman Academy