SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Bonnie Spaans, who went missing on Friday.

Bonnie was last seen in the area of 26th Street and Cliff Avenue and anyone who sees her is encouraged to call 911.

