South Dakota launches marketing campaign to eliminate behavioral health stigmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Social Services announced a new campaign called “Notes to Self” on Friday.

The campaign was created to eliminate stigmas surrounding behavioral health concerns.

The campaign also hopes to shine a light on what can be done regarding prevention and early intervention.

“We South Dakotans tend to take pride in being ‘tough’ and ‘resilient’. However, we want people to know that they aren’t alone in whatever struggles they might be facing,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff. “Our team is working tirelessly each day to help South Dakotans in need. This campaign, which gathered market research from South Dakotans, aims to reach citizens in every corner of our state and target particular demographics where suicide has been more prevalent.”

Ads will run across the state, educating residents and promoting resources available to help those in need.

These “Notes to Self” reminders will focus on the existence of behavioral health needs in our communities and the resources available to all who are experiencing them, according to the South Dakota Department of Social Services.

“With this campaign, we’re encouraging South Dakotans to offer help to others through small actions, words, gestures, and acts of care,” said Jennifer Humphrey, strategic initiatives program specialist. “We are hopeful that this genuine type of outreach can work for both prevention messaging and help those who need it during times of crisis.”

Those experiencing mental-health-related distress are encouraged to call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. 988 was launched one year ago and provides 24/7 access to trained crisis specialists.

For more information, visit helplinecenter.org/9-8-8/.

