Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota launches marketing campaign to eliminate behavioral health stigmas

The campaign also hopes to shine a light on what can be done regarding prevention and early...
The campaign also hopes to shine a light on what can be done regarding prevention and early intervention.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Social Services announced a new campaign called “Notes to Self” on Friday.

The campaign was created to eliminate stigmas surrounding behavioral health concerns.

The campaign also hopes to shine a light on what can be done regarding prevention and early intervention.

“We South Dakotans tend to take pride in being ‘tough’ and ‘resilient’. However, we want people to know that they aren’t alone in whatever struggles they might be facing,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff. “Our team is working tirelessly each day to help South Dakotans in need. This campaign, which gathered market research from South Dakotans, aims to reach citizens in every corner of our state and target particular demographics where suicide has been more prevalent.”

Ads will run across the state, educating residents and promoting resources available to help those in need.

These “Notes to Self” reminders will focus on the existence of behavioral health needs in our communities and the resources available to all who are experiencing them, according to the South Dakota Department of Social Services.

“With this campaign, we’re encouraging South Dakotans to offer help to others through small actions, words, gestures, and acts of care,” said Jennifer Humphrey, strategic initiatives program specialist. “We are hopeful that this genuine type of outreach can work for both prevention messaging and help those who need it during times of crisis.”

Those experiencing mental-health-related distress are encouraged to call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. 988 was launched one year ago and provides 24/7 access to trained crisis specialists.

For more information, visit helplinecenter.org/9-8-8/.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
One injured in officer-involved shooting in Sturgis, DCI to review
Sioux Falls officer shooting ruled justified
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Castlewood residents are being asked to check their surveillance footage after authorities say...
Authorities in two South Dakota counties investigating incidents of vandalism
Jason Lightner's Couch bike
Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

Deadwood busy late in the tourism season
Businesses are booming during the Sturgis rally
OYO: Weber Griddle
OYO: Weber and Griddles
Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.
Sheldon Police searching for 1-year-old and 19-year-old
Undeniably Dairy will host a free one-mile fun run called the Dairy Dash at Good Earth State...
Dairy Dash takes place Saturday at Good Earth State Park