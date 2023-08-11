Tabor rallies past Lake Norden and into State B Amateur Semifinals
8-run seventh inning the difference in 8-6 win. Lesterville wins other quarterfinal 4-3 over Winner/Colome
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trailing 4-0 in their State B Amateur Baseball Tournament Quarterfinal against Lake Norden, Tabor came off the deck in the seventh inning to score eight runs and survived a furious Lake Norden rally in the final innings, getting out of a bases loaded jam in the final inning to preserve an 8-6 win and advance into the semifinals on Saturday.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Tabor will face Lesterville in Saturday’s 5:30 PM semifinal. The Broncs won 4-3 on Michael Drotzmann’s walkoff double.
