Will a two-way Main Street in Aberdeen happen?

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 1972, downtown business owners in Aberdeen successfully campaigned to convert Main Street into a northbound one-way, but 50 years later, business owners have changed their tune and are now putting pressure on the city to convert back.

Troy McQuillen, owner of McQuillen Creative Group and the Aberdeen Insider, dug through old news articles to find out why Main Street became a one-way in the first place.

He found that the culprit was the 1968 Federal Highway Act, which granted funds the state wanted to use to improve the safety of intersections on Highway 12. This, however, would eliminate parking spots.

”They decided to eliminate all the parking on 6th Avenue and all of the parking on side streets about one block in, which eliminated about 180 parking spaces,” said McQuillen.

This upset downtown business owners. As a solution, they proposed a one-way Main Street with three lanes and parallel parking. Main Street has been a one-way ever since.

McQuillen is just one of many business owners on Main Street that are advocating for that to change.

“The success of any business is geared toward traffic. We already know that downtown traffic is restricted because of its one-way, and we all know that if it was two-ways, it would increase traffic. More traffic just means more business, more exposure,” said McQuillen.

Jim Thares owns multiple buildings along Main Street and is a partner of Hub City Downtown, LLC. Earlier this week, Thares told the Aberdeen City Council he remembers a time before a one-way Main, and converting it back will benefit business owners.

”Back in the 60s and 70s, we had two-way traffic and a vibrant downtown. We’re just attempting to really educate our city council and city leadership how important this is. With that, there is a cost, but if we all expect a return we all have to invest,” said Thares.

One of the project’s biggest obstacles is the intersection where Main Street meets Aberdeen’s busiest road: 6th Avenue.

The city commissioned a traffic study to see what would be needed for southbound drivers to turn left onto 6th Avenue and keep traffic flowing. In March, the council heard that the best option would be taking parking spaces away between 5th and 6th Avenues and creating three lanes. This would cost just under $2 million.

Brodie Mueller, the owner of The Market on the Plaza, said he’s in favor of a two-way Main Street and isn’t alarmed by the potential loss of parking near his business.

”I guess I’m not worried about streetside parking that much. We have the avenues. It’s also a very walkable downtown,” said Mueller.

The study was the last action taken by the City of Aberdeen on the project, but City Manager Joe Gaa said the project is in the 2026 Capital Improvement Plan. Gaa said the city also wants to see if funds can be contributed by the Aberdeen Downtown Association, who are some of the lead advocates for the project.

“At this time, we are waiting to see how much funding is identified by the Downtown Association to match City funds to make the project feasible without taking City funds from other projects.”

Aberdeen Downtown Association Executive Director Alexa Sheldon said that they plan to apply for grants for the project, but they would need cost estimates before they can begin applications. With the project yet to receive the go-ahead, applying for funding isn’t possible.

This isn’t the first time the idea to make Main Street a two-way has come up, but McQuillen said it’s long overdue.

”I would like a two-way Main Street because I’m tired of the subject. The subject has come up many many times over the course of my involvement downtown. It’s the only thoroughfare that has a one-way section in the middle of it. It makes no sense. It just seems logical and appropriate that our Main Street would be two-ways,” said McQuillen.

