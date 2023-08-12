2023-24 prep sports season begins with soccer wins for Mitchell girls and Jefferson boys

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2023-24 South Dakota high school sports season began with a big upset and big rivalry game on the soccer pitch. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Mia Mullenmeister scoring twice to lead the Mitchell girls to a stunning 3-2 upset at defending AA State Champion Harrisburg

-The Jefferson boys downing their westside rival Roosevelt 3-2

