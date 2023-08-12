2023-24 prep sports season begins with soccer wins for Mitchell girls and Jefferson boys
Kernels stun defending AA Champion Harrisburg 3-2, Cavaliers upend westside rival Roosevelt 3-1
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2023-24 South Dakota high school sports season began with a big upset and big rivalry game on the soccer pitch. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-Mia Mullenmeister scoring twice to lead the Mitchell girls to a stunning 3-2 upset at defending AA State Champion Harrisburg
-The Jefferson boys downing their westside rival Roosevelt 3-2
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.