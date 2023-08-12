Avera Medical Minute
Blue Move 5K and 1 Mile raising awareness for colorectal health

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An annual 5k and 1-mile run that raised awareness about colorectal cancer took place in Sioux Falls on Saturday morning. Sara Romeo with Falls Community Health joined Dakota News Now to discuss the importance of the event.

The Blue Move 5k and 1 Mile kicked off at 8:30 a.m. at Fawick Park with information on colorectal health along the running path. The event raises funds to provide colonoscopies for those who cannot afford one, while also serving as a great way to get out and be active with your family.

The Blue Move 5k and 1 Mile kicked off at 8:30 a.m. at Fawick Park with information on...
