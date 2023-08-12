Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Canaries slug their way to sixth straight win and victory over Milwaukee

12-11 triumph powered by four homeruns
Canaries 12-11 victory is their sixth straight
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries mashed four homeruns on Friday as the Birds downed Milwaukee 12-11 at the Bird Cage. The win marks the sixth in a row for Sioux Falls, who moves into the West Division playoff picture for the first time since May.

The Milkmen scored twice in the second inning but Hunter Clanin clobbered a two-out, two-run homerun in the bottom half to tie things up.

Milwaukee struck for three runs in the top of the third but Sioux Falls cashed in on a two-out error in the home half. Jabari Henry crushed a two-run homerun to cut the deficit to 5-4 before Mike Hart followed with a double. Darnell Sweeney followed with a two-run homerun of his own to put Sioux Falls in front for good.

The Birds pushed six runs across in the fourth inning via a grand slam from Jordan Barth, a Trevor Achenbach RBI single and a sacrifice from Sweeney. But the Milkmen answered with a six-run frame of their own in the top of the fifth.

Both bullpens threw shutout ball the rest of the way, however, as Brady Stover tossed three scoreless frames and Jose Cruz earned his first save.

Ozzie Martinez led the Birds with three hits while Hart added two. The Canaries are now 38-41 and will look to clinch the series when the two teams meet Saturday at 5:35pm.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
One injured in officer-involved shooting in Sturgis, DCI to review
Sioux Falls officer shooting ruled justified
Sioux Empire Fair closing early
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Dakota News Now says goodbye to Alexandra Todd
Castlewood residents are being asked to check their surveillance footage after authorities say...
Authorities in two South Dakota counties investigating incidents of vandalism

Latest News

SDSU head football coach Jimmy Rogers talks to his team after practice
New head coach in Jimmy Rogers yet familiar feel to Jackrabbit football
Webster's Logan Storley is ready for the biggest moment in his career in London on Friday
Logan Storley has routine down for fights in his home state
Mitchell girls soccer celebrates a goal at Harrisburg
2023-24 prep sports season begins with soccer wins for Mitchell girls and Jefferson boys
USD quarterback Aidan Bouman drops to pass during practice
Coyotes hope changes have them on the offensive in 2023