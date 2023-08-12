Dakota Showdown displaying the skills of rescue horses

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, people in Mitchell had a chance to connect with horses as a part of the Dakota Showdown.

The event is a competition where professional trainers work with foster horses for 100 days. This weekend is the chance to display what they were able to accomplish.

On Saturday, the 20 trainers and horses competed in basic skills and obstacles. On Sunday, the horses will show off their freestyle abilities.

The event is meant to show that rescued horses are still trainable and capable of finding new homes.

