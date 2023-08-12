Avera Medical Minute
Five South Dakota men arrested in sex trafficking operation

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a joint operation to combat sex trafficking during the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally had resulted in the arrest of five individuals.

The operation was conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, The South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, US Homeland Security Investigations, Ellsworth AFB Office of Special Investigations, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rapid City Police Department. The operation ran from August 4 through August 10.

35-year-old Burton Dave Chief, Jr. of Rapid City was arrested for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

41-year-old James Halen Dreamer, 45-year-old James Peter Fast Horse, and 38-year-old Jacob Chinni Wilson of Rapid City, as well as 42-year-old Vincent Alberto Barrios of Box Elder, were arrested for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

“Working with our law enforcement partners, we were able to take more dangerous sexual predators off the streets of South Dakota this week,” said Ramsdell. “We appreciate the exceptional collaboration between state, local, and federal agencies that made this operation a success.”

If convicted, Chief faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in federal prison with a maximum of 30 years.

Dreamer, Fast Horse, Wilson, and Barrios all face a minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison if convicted.

The cases are being federally prosecuted by Assistant US Attorneys Sarah B. Collins and Heather Knox and all charges are currently accusations.

The joint operation was part of Project Safe Childhood.

