Former college football player shares his story with high school athletes

Inky Johnson played college football at the University of Tennesee before an injury permanently paralyzed his right arm.
Inky Johnson played college football at the University of Tennesee before an injury permanently paralyzed his right arm.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes had the chance to see a former college athlete turned motivational speaker at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday.

Inky Johnson played college football at the University of Tennesee before an injury permanently paralyzed his right arm. Johnson is now an entrepreneur and author who shares his story of overcoming adversity with other athletes.

“One may look at me and say, ‘Inky played ball at a high level and he got an injury. He responded and now he’s a motivational speaker,’” Johnson expressed. “I just shared with a kid earlier that it didn’t just happen. He was sharing with me that he was going through something. In the moment and he said, ‘I’m going to be honest, when you say you wouldn’t change what happened to you, I don’t really feel that way about what I’m going through right now.’ I said great, appreciate that too. Because I didn’t feel that way when my injury first happened.”

Johnson strives to share daily motivation for young athletes on his social media.

