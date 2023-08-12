Avera Medical Minute
Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash near Tyndall

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BON HOMME COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened on Friday in Bon Homme County.

Early investigations indicated that around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, a 2017 Kenworth T8000 semi-tractor trailer was driving south on SD Highway 37 near the intersection with SD Highway 46 when a westbound 2007 Nissan Xterra failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection. The Xterra was struck by the semi, which did not have to stop at the intersection, and both vehicles came to rest in the southwest ditch.

The 63-year-old male driver of the Kenworth was wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries.

The 43-year-old male driver of the Xterra sustained fatal injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.

All information released so far is preliminary and the names of those involved have not been released pending family notification.

