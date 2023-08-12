Logan Storley has routine down for fights in his home state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s fight night at the Sanford Pentagon for Logan Storley as he takes on Brennan Ward in the main event at Bellator 298.

Fighting in his home state is nothing new for the Webster native. Storley is 5-0 all-time at the Pentagon with only one of the fights going the full five minutes.

It’s obviously a different kind of rush doing it in front of so many family and friends, yet Logan’s been in the fight game long enough to compartmentalize.

Storley’s fight with Ward is the main event of a main card that’s set to start at 9:00 PM with live television coverage on the Showtime Network. Check back with Dakota News Now tomorrow for highlights and reaction.

