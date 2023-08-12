Avera Medical Minute
New head coach in Jimmy Rogers yet familiar feel to Jackrabbit football

Former player and longtime assistant settling in to new role
SDSU head football coach Jimmy Rogers talks to his team after practice
SDSU head football coach Jimmy Rogers talks to his team after practice
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State has a new head football coach in Jimmy Rogers.

Kind of.

After all he’s not really new to anyone having played or coached for the school for all but two years since 2005. And with most of an FCS National Championship roster back, you have to wonder how much will really be different in his first year.

With fifth and even some sixth year seniors on the squad Rogers has a veteran group that knows what’s expected and necessary to build a champion. If there is a difference early on between Jimmy and his predecessor John Stiegelmeier it’s in the structure of the practices.

SDSU has picked up the pace in effort to actually cut down on the practice time.

The season opener is now less than three weeks away for SDSU. They host Western Oregon on Thursday, August 31st at 7.

