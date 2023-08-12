One dead in Brookings trailer fire, authorities investigating

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Brookings are investigating after one person died in an early morning trailer fire.

Around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Brookings Fire Department and Police Department were called to a trailer in the 500 block of 12th Street South. While fighting the fire, a deceased individual was discovered in the residence.

The Brookings Police Department requested the public stay out of the area while they investigate the fire and death and asked that anyone with information regarding the incident call the police department at 605-692-2113. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at BrookingsAreaCrimeStoppers.com or by calling 605-692-7867.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.