Sioux Falls falls short of Little League World Series

WHITESTOWN, IND (Dakota News Now) - During the double elimination portion of the Midwest Region Little League Baseball Tournament the Sioux Falls team was clearly the best in the field, earning a spot in the title game with a 3-0 record.

Unfortunately, with the championship a winner-take-all finale, Sioux Falls didn’t have enough to finish out a perfect weekend and advance to the third Little League World Series in program history.

Instead it will be North Dakota State Champion Fargo who withstood several rallies from the South Dakota State Champion to hang on for a 9-7 win that sends them to Williamsport, marking the first time a team from North Dakota has ever played in the Little League World Series.

Though Sioux Falls had defeated Fargo just 7-3 two days ago the rematch started much differently with Fargo scoring three runs in the first inning and another in the second to go up 4-0.

Sioux Falls came off the deck in a big way in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs they strung together five hits and scored four runs on the strength of a two-run double from Harrison Nickles, an RBI single from Carter Chapman and a game-tying RBI double from Jacob McCloskey.

The game remained tied until the top of the fifth inning when Fargo erupted for five runs. The big blow was a one-out, two-run triple by Reese Evenson that saw Evenson come home on a trailing error to make it 7-4. They’d add what proved to be two big insurance runs to take a 9-4 lead.

Once again Sioux Falls came back with a two out rally. In the bottom of the fifth Nickles hit his second RBI double, Chapman his second RBI single and Ryan Henry blooped in an RBI single to get Sioux Falls back to within 9-7.

After holding Fargo scoreless in the top of the sixth Sioux Falls got a one out single in their last at-bat in the sixth inning to bring the tying run to the plate. The runner would advance no farther than first after a line out to left and ground out to second ended the game.

It’s a tough end for a Sioux Falls team that had an outstanding postseason. After winning twice in district play they swept through the South Dakota State Tournament to capture their third straight title. Friday’s loss was their only loss in nine postseason games.

