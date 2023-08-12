Stronger El Niño more likely, may impact winter weather patterns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The dog days of summer might be the last time you would want to think about the upcoming winter, but some are saying that weather patterns indicate that this winter will be unusual.

Early forecasts show that this year’s El Niño effect might be stronger than usual. While it’s still early to predict, it’s important to be aware and prepared for what it may hold for this upcoming winter.

El Niño is a weather pattern that brings unusually warm temperatures to the Pacific Ocean near the equator. It oscillates with the patterns of La Niña, which brings cooler oceanic temperatures to that region. After three winters in a row of La Niña patterns, the predicted El Niño arrived in June and this one is a little different.

We’re under an El Niño advisory and the National Weather Service is paying close attention to these developments.

“People oftentimes ask ‘Why does that matter?’ Well, it has a big impact on global circulation patterns, which can impact our weather here locally in South Dakota,” Peter Rogers, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Sioux Falls, explained.

It’s too early to tell what the effects may be, how late it will stay, or just how strong it will be, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration now says that there’s a greater than 95% chance that El Niño will continue through the winter.

“The main concern we would have moving into this next winter is temperature,” Rogers said. “There’s normally not a very good pattern signal for precipitation, but there is potentially the chance for higher chances for above normal temperatures for this part of the country.”

Forecasters are also predicting a greater chance for a busier hurricane season in the southeastern United States, but a warmer winter in the upper midwest might not help us escape severe weather.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that it would be less snow, but it could be more snow mixed with other precipitation types like sleet or freezing rain if those warmer temperatures did in fact manifest themselves,” Rogers explained.

The effect of this El Niño will also be difficult to predict because of trends with ocean surface temperatures remaining higher than usual in other areas across the globe as well.

The El Niño will also have an effect on the overall yearly temperature. The NOAA says that there’s a twenty percent chance that 2023 will be the hottest year on record, but the El Niño stretching into early 2024 could also lead to 2024 checking in the first place spot.

The official winter outlook is typically sent out by the NWS in mid-October. Many state and local agencies say it helps them know what to prepare for each winter.

