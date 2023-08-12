Avera Medical Minute
Swamp Daddy’s hosts ‘Love for Janiyah and Londynn’ fundraiser

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen in downtown Sioux Falls held a fundraiser for a grieving family that endured an unimaginable loss.

The family experienced the loss of their beloved newborn daughter Janiyah and her cousin Londynn in just a few short weeks.

“I cannot imagine, especially being a mom and to lose my babies. I know I have three beautiful daughters. To see the community being able to come together and show support in this way is the first step in that process of healing,” said Swamp Daddy’s owner and chef Del’inkka Beaudion.

Swamp Daddy’s graciously pledged to donate 20% of all food sales during the event to the family, providing much-needed assistance during their time of need.

