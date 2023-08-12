Avera Medical Minute
Watertown man arrested for sex crimes

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, authorities in Codington County arrested a man from Watertown as part of an ongoing rape investigation.

A search warrant was executed in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue Southeast in Watertown and 62-year-old James Kaska was arrested for 1st-degree rape and aggravated incest.

Kaska is a registered sex offender and is currently being held at the Codington County Detention Center. The Watertown Police Department was assisted by the South Dakota DCI.

