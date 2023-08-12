Watertown man arrested for sex crimes

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, authorities in Codington County arrested a man from Watertown as part of an ongoing rape investigation.

A search warrant was executed in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue Southeast in Watertown and 62-year-old James Kaska was arrested for 1st-degree rape and aggravated incest.

Kaska is a registered sex offender and is currently being held at the Codington County Detention Center. The Watertown Police Department was assisted by the South Dakota DCI.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.