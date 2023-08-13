First annual “USS South Dakota Day of Honor” celebrated in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this year Governor Kristi Noem made a declaration proclaiming August 12th, 2023 as the first “USS South Dakota Day of Honor.” Three ships have carried the name of the state of South Dakota: an armored cruiser that served in World War I, a battleship that served in World War II, and an attack submarine that currently serves on active duty. The second ship served for three years and was the most decorated battleship in World War II. People gathered at the Battleship South Dakota Memorial in Sioux Falls for a special ceremony. They officially celebrated the 81st anniversary of the ship’s commissioning, but it was about so much more than a ship.

“I think even more special than the equipment are the men and women that have served generation after generation on these vessels,” said the keynote speaker, United States Senator Mike Rounds. “Going back now more than a hundred years, we have a recognition of young men and women who have been a part of this legacy, and this tradition, it continues on. It was very special to meet a number of those individuals.”

Special people aboard the South Dakota made a big difference in World War II, including radarman third class, Leon Gee. Gee was the lone crew member who was able to make it to the ceremony and the Sanger, California native took time to tell stories about his time in the service.

“Going through the Typhoon Cobra, that was really something because you can’t imagine how and I have photos and stuff at home of the South Dakota where it looked like the front end of the ship goes clear under the water to the number one turret guns and everything,” remarked Gee.

He also remembered watching Japan surrender as they sat in Tokyo harbor.

“We thought the surrender was going to be signed on the South Dakota, but since our President was from Missouri and the battleship Missouri happened to be there, they had it signed on the Missouri,” explained Gee. “We were anchored close enough to the Missouri. We weren’t close enough to hear, but we could watch all of it.”

As a radarman, he got to know the codenames for every ship in the fleet. Not many know that the USS South Dakota had the code name “Leo”. That’s not all the name games that they played. They changed the name of the fleet they took part in to make the Japanese think that the United States had twice as many ships. Gee said that the USS South Dakota operated as the third fleet or the fifth fleet.

The number of crew members left are few, but they are a tight-knit group. they have held reunions almost every year and Gee has been at all of them since 1990. Gee turns 98 years old in October and says that he intends to be back in Sioux Falls next year for the second annual “Day of Honor”.

“I’ve been blessed with such a long life and everything,” Gee said with a warm smile. “There’s not that many people who live to be my age and still travel and get around. I don’t get around as good as I did, but I still get around.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.