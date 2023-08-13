Former Coyote AJ Plitzuweit to play pro basketball overseas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coyote basketball fans won’t have to watch AJ Plitzuweit suit up for another college next season. Five months after deciding not to return for his final year of eligibility with USD and entering the transfer portal, the Vermillion High alum has opted to go pro overseas.

EPG Baskets Koblenz, a German professional team, announced today that they’ve added Plitzuweit for the upcoming season.

After transferring into USD from Augustana as a sophomore, Plitzuweit was the Summit League Newcomer of the Year in 2020-21 when he averaged 19 points a game.

Late in that season he suffered a devastating knee injury which would force him to miss all of the following year.

AJ returned last season and averaged a little less than 12 points per game.

