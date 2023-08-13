Lesterville rallies past Tabor to reach first State Amateur Championship Game in 73 years

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lesterville Broncs more than earned the right to play for their first State Amateur Baseball Tournament championship in 73 years on Saturday night in the State B Semifinals at Cadwell Park.

Trailing Tabor 2-0 for most of the game the Broncs scored two in the eighth inning and went ahead for good on Tyler Edler’s two-out RBI single int he 9th, winning 3-2 to advance to their first title game since 1950.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the game!

In the late semifinal Canova erupted late to pull away and defeat Dell Rapids 14-4 in eight innings via the mercy rule.

That sets the stage for Championship Sunday. The Class A title game starts things at noon between Renner and the Sioux Falls Brewers. The B Championship between Canova and Lesterville will follow at 2:00 PM or later depending on whether the A game goes long.

