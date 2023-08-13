Logan Storley thrills hometown crowd with knockout of Brennan Ward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The main event of BELLATOR 298 saw former Interim Welterweight Champion and Sioux Falls-native Logan Storley (15-2) emerge victorious with a TKO victory over No. 8-ranked Brennan Ward (17-7) in front of a raucous, sold-out crowd inside the Sanford Pentagon.

In the co-headliner, former Interim Heavyweight Champion Valentin Moldavsky (12-3, 1 NC) outpointed No. 3-ranked Steve Mowry (10-1-1), handing the Kill Cliff FC-product the first loss of his professional career. Also on the card, Canada’s No. 6-ranked Aaron Jeffery (14-4) kicked No. 4-ranked Dalton Rosta (8-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten, cruising to a unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, James Gallagher (12-2) made his long-awaited return to the BELLATOR cage and edged out the tough James Gonzalez (10-7) via split decision, and in the opening main card bout, No. 6-ranked Sidney Outlaw (17-5) cruised to a one-sided decision over No. 7-ranked Islam Mamedov (22-3-1).

BELLATOR MMA returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 23 when BELLATOR 299: Eblen vs. Edwards emanates from the 3Arena in Dublin, IRE. In show’s main event, undefeated BELLATOR Middleweight World Champion Johnny Eblen (13-0) defends his 185-pound title against England’s Fabian Edwards (12-2). The card airs on SHOWTIME.

BELLATOR MMA 298: STORLEY VS. WARD MAIN CARD:

#1-Logan Storley (15-2) defeated #8-Brennan Ward (17-7) via TKO (punches) at 4:05 of round two

#2-Valentin Moldavsky (12-3, 1 NC) defeated #3-Steve Mowry (10-1-1, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

#6-Aaron Jeffery (14-4) defeated #4-Dalton Rosta (8-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

James Gallagher (12-2) defeated James Gonzalez (10-7) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

#6-Sidney Outlaw (17-5) defeated #7-Islam Mamedov (22-3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Michael Blockhus (1-0) defeated Eli Mefford (0-5) via TKO at 2:43 of round one

#10-Justine Kish (9-6) defeated #8-Diana Avsaragova (6-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

#8-Enrique Barzola (20-7-2) defeated #9-Jaylon Bates (7-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

#8-Lucas Brennan (9-0) defeated Weber Almeida (7-2) via KO at 3:32 of round three

Kasum Kasumov (15-1) defeated Josh Hill (22-6) via split decision ((29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Vladimir Tokov (9-2) defeated Jairo Pacheco (7-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

#7-Leandro Higo (22-6) defeated Nikita Mikhailov (10-3) via submission (guillotine) at 2:50 of round two

Alfie Davis (16-4-1) defeated Aalon Cruz (11-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Katerina Shakalova (8-1) defeated #7-Dayana Silva (10-9) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Sullivan Cauley (6-1) defeated Hamza Salim (7-7) via technical submission (arm-triangle) at 4:24 of round one

Marcirley Alves da Silva (12-3) defeated Jerrell Hodge (10-4) via KO (strikes) at 3:53 of round one

Jordan Oliver (1-0) defeated Andrew Triolo (0-2) via submission (arm-triangle) at 1:05 of round one

