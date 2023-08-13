Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nate Thomas hopes to be great again for Coyotes in return from injury

All-MVFC Newcomer Team as a freshman in 2021
All-MVFC Newcomer team member in 2021 back after missing all of 2022 with knee injury
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota is trying to revamp their offense after a dismal 2022 season and the return of running back Nate Thomas could go a long way into helping them do that.

It’s easy to forget just how good Thomas was because of a preseason knee injury forcing him to sit out the entire 2022 season. In 2021 Thomas made the All-Missouri Valley conference newcomer team with a physical style that saw him average about six yards per run with 717 yards on 114 carries and five touchdowns. He also had 13 catches out of the backfield in helping lead the Coyotes to their second FCS postseason appearance in program history.

He adds a big change of pace and another weapon to an already deep backfield with Travis Theis, Shomari Lawrence and Mike Mansaray.

Perhaps most importantly the former walkon brings an infectious energy that doesn’t take long to pick up on when you talk to him.

Thomas and the Coyotes open the season on August 31st at Missouri at 7:00 PM.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Empire Fair closing early
Officer-involved shooting graphic.
One injured in officer-involved shooting in Sturgis, DCI to review
Sioux Falls officer shooting ruled justified
Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.
Sheldon Police searching for 1-year-old and 19-year-old
handcuffs
Five South Dakota men arrested in sex trafficking operation

Latest News

Logan Storley reacts to his main event win at Bellator 298
Logan Storley thrills hometown crowd with knockout of Brennan Ward
Sioux Falls Little League
Sioux Falls falls short of Little League World Series
SDSU head football coach Jimmy Rogers talks to his team after practice
New head coach in Jimmy Rogers yet familiar feel to Jackrabbit football
Webster's Logan Storley is ready for the biggest moment in his career in London on Friday
Logan Storley has routine down for fights in his home state