Nate Thomas hopes to be great again for Coyotes in return from injury

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota is trying to revamp their offense after a dismal 2022 season and the return of running back Nate Thomas could go a long way into helping them do that.

It’s easy to forget just how good Thomas was because of a preseason knee injury forcing him to sit out the entire 2022 season. In 2021 Thomas made the All-Missouri Valley conference newcomer team with a physical style that saw him average about six yards per run with 717 yards on 114 carries and five touchdowns. He also had 13 catches out of the backfield in helping lead the Coyotes to their second FCS postseason appearance in program history.

He adds a big change of pace and another weapon to an already deep backfield with Travis Theis, Shomari Lawrence and Mike Mansaray.

Perhaps most importantly the former walkon brings an infectious energy that doesn’t take long to pick up on when you talk to him.

Thomas and the Coyotes open the season on August 31st at Missouri at 7:00 PM.

