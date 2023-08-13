Avera Medical Minute
SEVENTH (Straight Win) HEAVEN! Canaries walkoff Milwaukee in extra innings

Jordan Barth’s walkoff double delivers 4-3 Sioux Falls victory, their seventh straight win
Defeat Milwaukee 4-3 in 10 innings
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jordan Barth ripped a walkoff double in the tenth inning to propel the Canaries past Milwaukee 4-3 on Saturday.

The Milkmen opened the scoring with a two-run homerun in the second inning but Mike Hart tied the game with a two-run single in the third.

Milwaukee went back in front in the top of the fourth on an RBI single but Hunter Clanin threw out a runner trying to score from second base to keep the deficit at one.

Shamoy Christopher tied the game with a solo homerun in the seventh inning and the 3-3 score held until Barth’s game-winning double in the tenth.

Barth and Clanin each finished with two hits as the Canaries (39-41) have now won seven consecutive games. The Birds will look to sweep the six-game homestand when the two teams meet again Sunday at 12:05pm.

