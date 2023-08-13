Wings Gymnastics Academy holding 13th birthday bash at both Sioux Falls locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Wings Gymnastics Academy is hosting its 13th annual birthday bash on Sunday. Owner of Wings Gymnastics Academy Alicia Reiners joined Dakota News Now to discuss what guests can expect.

The event takes place at both Sioux Falls locations and will feature carnival games, inflatables, and opportunities to try out the gymnastics facilities and learn more about class options.

The event is free to attend and runs from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

