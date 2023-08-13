Winner man and woman charged with sex trafficking of children, production of child pornography

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced a federal grand jury had indicted a Winner man and woman for two counts of sex trafficking a child. The man was also indicted for two counts of production of child pornography.

65-year-old Richard Alan Kucera appeared before a US Magistrate Judge on Aust 10 and pleaded not guilty. 36-year-old Ivy Rose Heron appeared before the same judge to plead not guilty on August 4.

The maximum penalty is up to life in prison and/or a $250,000 fine if convicted.

According to the indictment, between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, and between May 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021, Kucera and Heron, “knowingly and intentionally recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, advertised, maintained, patronized, and solicited, two juvenile females, and recklessly disregarded by means of force, threats of force, fraud, or coercion would be used to cause both juvenile females to engage in commercial sex acts.”

The indictment also alleges that between November 1, 2020 and June 1, 2021, and again between May 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021, Kucera, “knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced the same two minor females to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct, knowing such visual depictions would be transported in interstate or foreign commerce and such depictions would be produced using materials that had been mailed, shipped, and transported in interstate and foreign commerce, including by computer.”

All charges are accusations at this point and Kucera and Heron are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Kucera was released on bond pending trial, Heron will remain in the custody of the US Marshals Service until the trial.

A trial date is set for October 3, 2023.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.