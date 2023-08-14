7 Iowans deployed to Hawaii with the Red Cross to help fire victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people who have died in the Hawaii fires is now at 96, with more than a thousand missing. Monday, additional search crews and cadaver dogs are combing through the impacted areas of Maui.

More than 2,000 buildings have been destroyed by the fires, most of which were residential.

Red Cross volunteers are working to make sure people are safe not only physically, but mentally as well.

“These are volunteers who raise their hands and say, you know, send me. I’ll go,” said Emily Holley with the Red Cross.

As the devastation from wildfires in Hawaii continues, more than 200 Red Cross Volunteers are in the area helping where they can.

Seven of those volunteers are from the Hawkeye State.

”Right now we’re focusing on making sure that people are safe. They have a safe place to sleep. They have a safe place to eat. They have food and they just they have support,” said Holley.

Many volunteers deployed to Hawaii last Thursday and Friday

They will be on the ground helping those impacted by the fires for three weeks.

”These are people who are incredibly dedicated to the Red Cross and they’re dedicated to serving their neighbors, even if their neighbors are you know in a time zone, I believe five hours behind us,” she said.

Along with providing things like shelters and food, one of the Iowa volunteers is a Mental Health disaster response worker with the Red Cross.

”You also want to make sure that they are they’re healthy and that they are safe within themselves, and one of the things that we do in a disaster response is we help walk with people through the recovery process,” said Holley.

Holley said, after the initial deployment, the Red Cross will send case workers to follow up.

She adds if the Red Cross themselves can’t help someone with a specific need, they can connect them to their partners.

If you want to help victims of the fire you can click here.

