Brown County Fair begins in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite dealing with mud from Sunday’s rainfall, Brown County Fair staff are looking forward to a much better forecast for the rest of fair week.

Campers began arriving at the Brown County Fairgrounds over the weekend, but the record rainfall delayed those arriving at the campgrounds on Sunday.

”With the rain, we did encourage them last night via social media to wait until this morning when things dry out. We have a dynamite fair board and a lot of volunteers that were out there helping as much as they could, pulling people out, getting the equipment out, and trying to help people. It’s a muddy mess right now, but the forecast looks gorgeous for the week, so after we get through this, we’ll be okay,” said Brown County Fair Manager Rachel Kippley.

Grandstand events kick off on Monday and Tuesday night with the Dacotah Bank Stampede Rodeo, and artists like Boots and Roots, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lil’ Jon, and Gary Levox headline the musical acts Wednesday through Saturday.

There are also a few new events coming to the Brown County Fair.

”We have a kid’s coloring contest that goes on on Tuesday. That’ll be brand new. A hot dog eating contest and that’s really the brainchild of the brand new Junior Fair Board. Then, the duck races. All-American duck races will happen Tuesday through Saturday five times a day. So, all kinds of options to come down and race some ducks,” said Brown County Fair Board member Brodie Mueller.

Vendors and concessions open Tuesday at 11 a.m. An event that gives attendees a taste of the fair for a low cost is also making its return for the second year.

”$2 Tuesday happens tomorrow. Most of the vendors out here will have something for two bucks. You can take $10 and come down,” said Mueller.

The Brown County Fair prides itself on being a ‘free’ fair to enter, and fairgoers can easily find free food and entertainment throughout the fairgrounds.

The full list of artists, events and ticket-purchasing options can be found on the Brown County Fair’s website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.