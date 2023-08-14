Avera Medical Minute
Canaries sweep Milwaukee in midst of longest win streak since 2008

Sioux Falls’ 6-0 victory is their eighth straight win
Birds have won eight straight for first time in 15 years
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries’ pitching staff threw a combined shutout on Sunday and struck out 12 as the Birds topped Milwaukee 6-0 at the Bird Cage. The win extends the Birds’ season-long winning streak to eight consecutive games, the franchise’s longest since August 2008.

Logan Eickhoff’s first professional hit came in the fifth inning and opened the scoring as Darnell Sweeney crossed home plate after drawing a walk to begin the frame.

The Birds added five more runs in the seventh inning. A balk put Sioux Falls up 2-0 before Jordan Barth drove in two with a double and extended his hitting streak to 16 consecutive games. Two more runs scored on a fielding error before Milwaukee could escape the inning.

Mitchell Walters earned his team-leading seventh win, striking out eight over six innings. Wyatt Ulrich recorded his 59th career stolen base, tying Dan Motl for second in franchise history. The Canaries are now 40-41 and the team’s 27 home wins are the most since the 2012 season. Following an off day on Monday, Sioux Falls will open a three-game series at Kansas City Tuesday night.

