Canova busts Lesterville’s Broncs to win State B Amateur Championship

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lesterville Broncs waited 73 years to play for another South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Championship.

Thanks to the Canova Gang they’ll have to wait a bit longer to win their second title.

Trey Krier pitched a four-hit shutout and Kendall Gassmann’s three-run bomb in the fifth inning proved the dagger in the Gang’s 4-0 victory over Lesterville in the 2023 South Dakota State B Amateur Championship Game.

The Gang, playing in their 15th state title game, quickly jumped on top of a Broncs team playing for a title for the first time since 1950, opening their half of the first inning with three consecutive hits, the last of which an RBI single from Jared Miller to go up 1-0.

Lesterville starter Alex Wagner settled in after that with a pair of strikeouts to escape further damage, but the Broncs lineup couldn’t crack Krier and the homerun by Gassman, who was named tournament MVP, put the game out of reach.

This is Canova’s sixth amateur baseball championship.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights from our live sportscast in Mitchell at 5:30 PM moments after the Gang had finished their victory. In the video viewer below you can see some of the celebration as well as reaction from the team!

Celebration and reaction from the Gang's 4-0 win over Lesterville

