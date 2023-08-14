Center for Disabilities to host Run, Walk & Roll event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff from the Center for Disabilities is hosting an inclusive Run, Walk & Roll event next month to promote health and wellness for everyone.

Aimee Deliramich and Kendra Gottsieben joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event happening Sept. 9.

Schedule of Events:

• 8 a.m. – race day packet pick-up and yoga session

• 8:30 a.m. – 10k race start

• 8:45 a.m. – 5k race start

• 10:30 a.m. – mascot race to kick off the 1-mile fun run, walk & roll start

• 11 a.m. – yoga session

12 p.m. – event

The event will take place at Elmwood Park, which is located at 1401 N Kiwanis Ave. in Sioux Falls.

