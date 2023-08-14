Church in Flandreau and annual Christian gathering celebrate 150 years

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, people traveled from Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, and more to Flandreau, South Dakota for a gathering 150 years in the making.

First Presbyterian Church in Flandreau, formerly named “Wakpaipaksan Okodakiciye” or “Bend in the River Church”, is the oldest continuously used church in South Dakota. This weekend marked 150 years for the church, but their story goes back earlier than when the building was completed.

“It was 1869 when they first organized right after a war between the Dakota and the settlers over in Minnesota, so we were all one big family over there at one time, but when that war happened, we were all shipped off to different reservations,” explained the church’s pastor, John Burshiem.

These scattered people found faith in God at each of their reservations and began annual gatherings that they called the “Ptaya Owohdake” or the “Mission Meetings”. The Mission Meetings rotate so that every year is at a different site. They bring a large tent, trailer, and a set of tipis to the site every year. The large tent is used for prayer and devotions for the adults while the tipis were used for the kids to camp out in. This year’s Mission Meeting was also an anniversary of 150 years. Meetings have only been prevented twice since 1872 and both were due to pandemics: smallpox in 1901 and COVID-19 in 2020.

“Our congregations, they get uplifted and they love singing the songs and thinking about their ancestors and how they came about here,” said Burshiem. “I think it strengthens them and they get all fired up that they want to go to the next one.”

For Burshiem, the two 150th anniversaries coinciding with one another on their church’s turn to host was wonderful.

Mission meetings are a way to reconnect with each other, reconnect with their culture, and reconnect with God. Together they sang and heard the gospel in their own language. For Lorenzo Stars, using their native language together is powerful. Stars was born in Rosebud, South Dakota and grew up traveling to Mission Meetings from the age of four.

“I think it’s special for the kids because nowadays they’re looking for ‘where’s my identity? Where do I fit in this big picture?’ And they can say ‘I’m part of that and I can hear that in the Lakota language and I can hear it in Lakota songs and I can learn the language and know my significance’,” Stars described.

For the people of First Presbyterian, it was special to be part of something greater than themselves as a church and in the history of the Mission Meetings. Madison McKinney grew up in Flandreau. Her family has been very involved in the church with her father being a former pastor and she’s the niece of Burshiem. Despite now living in Kansas, she still feels connected to her hometown and thinks of those who came before her when she thinks of this year’s event.

“Our grandmother, if she were here today, would be so proud of all of us and be so happy to see this church host so many people,” McKinney said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve seen this many people here and I think it’s really special.”

During the weekend McKinney and another Flandreau native, Mandy Priester, led a VBS for the kids while the adults were in the large tent. Priester went to Mission Meetings often growing up and enjoyed them. It was important to the combined churches to get the children involved because they want to give them a bright future and teach them what they were taught. They played games like kickball and badminton, learned bible stories and a song in the Dakota language, made crafts, went on a night walk in nearby Pipestone, Minnesota, and more.

“I think we’ve had a good experience in the church growing up, but not a lot of native youth have had that same experience, and for many of them, it’s probably been more on the traumatic side,” McKinney said. “We really wanted to make sure that all of the kids knew that they have a whole community of people that love them and support them and want to see them succeed.”

“It’s been very rewarding,” said Priester. “Even today they thought we were going to continue on tomorrow and they were very sad to see that this was the last day. I think they built a home here, we were a family, and Madison would introduce herself as ‘auntie’ and the kids felt that, and they called her ‘auntie’.”

Next year’s Mission Meeting will be held in Pierre. They invite anyone to join.

