Fence post impales windshield in Deuel County car crash

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office reports a wooden fence post passed through the windshield of a car that crashed into a fence after hydroplaning Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3:55 p.m. on Interstate 29.

According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, a silver Jeep was traveling south on I-29 when the vehicle started to hydroplane.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the west ditch.

The vehicle traveled through a fence, and a wooden fence post went through the windshield into the backseat area that was not occupied, according to officials.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office reports that neither the driver nor the front-seat passenger was injured.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

