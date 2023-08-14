Morning Showers, Afternoon Sun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some showers and a few rumbles of thunder moving through the region this morning. The rain will continue moving to the south and east through mid morning, then we should be done with it. The sun will come out today and we’ll have a pretty nice day overall, just a little breezy in the east. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s in the east with low 80s out west.

We’ll see temperatures warm up heading through the middle of the week. Highs will be in the 80s tomorrow with 90s possible by Wednesday. Right now, it looks like we’ll stay dry through the middle and end of the week. By Thursday, highs will drop back down into the 70s and 80s, but we’ll just jump right back into the 90s by Friday.

This weekend is looking dry and hot, at least on Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 90s in the southeastern part of the region with upper 80s and low 90s up north and out west. Sunday is looking a little nicer with 80s for everyone. Next week is looking mostly dry with highs in the low 90s.

