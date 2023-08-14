Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanford Health Laboratories able to test for alpha-gal syndrome

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands more of Americans are now testing positive each year for alpha-gal syndrome — a condition spread by tick bites that causes allergic reactions to eating red meat.

While nationally many doctors still don’t know much about it, Sanford Health can test for it.

If a provider thinks a patient may have alpha-gal, a very quick test processed through the research center lab can be done. Researchers at the lab say they’ve done about 50 tests this year.

“It isn’t very prevalent in our area, but we do see patients living in more areas like northern Minnesota where it is prevalent and then travel to southern states,” said clinical chemist Dr. Christopher Koch.

Koch says it is important to educate people because alpha-gal has only been in the U.S. for about 10 years.

It is difficult to diagnose because it doesn’t act as normal allergies and takes around four to six weeks for symptoms to show.

Some people have minor reactions while others could have life-threatening ones.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Final Sturgis Rally stats released
Tina Perez and Wilson Price said they felt welcomed as Native Americans who came to the 2023...
As Sturgis Rally attendance slows, planners try to build for the future
Sturgis woman's tattooed hands
Tattoo artist spends most of September covering Sturgis Rally work
Image of judge's gavel
Winner man and woman charged with sex trafficking of children, production of child pornography
Authorities in Brookings are investigating after one person died in an early morning mobile...
One dead in Brookings mobile home fire, authorities investigating

Latest News

Staff from the Center for Disabilities is hosting an inclusive Run, Walk & Roll event next...
Center for Disabilities to host Run, Walk & Roll event
Vendors and concessions at the Brown County Fair open Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Brown County Fair begins in Aberdeen
The Red Cross had over 200 volunteers helping Hawaai victims, 7 of which are from the Hawkeye...
7 Iowans deployed to Hawaii with the Red Cross to help fire victims
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather