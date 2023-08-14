Avera Medical Minute
Saturday for the Pits (Crew Challenge) and feature races at I-90 Speedway

Four more features and special Pit Stop challenge highlight week of racing
For 8-12-23
By Zach Borg and I-90 Speedway
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday night’s action at I-90 Speedway was topped by Lee Goos Jr. getting the win in the Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint Cars, while Cory Yeigh took home the honors by winning the special Pit Stop Challenge event for the First Interstate Bank Late Model Street Stocks. Brandon Ferguson won the regular feature for the street stocks. Meantime Dustin Kruse was victorious in the Reaves Buildings USRA B-mods and Dustin Gulbrandson topped the field in the LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stocks.

Goos charged from the fifth row of the 20-lap main event to the lead with seven laps remaining. He’d go from there to his third win of the year and twelfth of his career. Andrew Sullivan placed second after staring in row four. Third went to Owen Carlson who was out front for the first dozen laps. Nick Barger and Nate Barger completed the top five.

Brandon Ferguson was out front for all 18 laps of the First Interstate Bank Late Model Street Stock feature. The victory is the second in his career in the division at the track – adding to two career hobby stock wins. In the special pit stop event, Cory Yeigh’s crew got their driver the lead with the fastest pit stop – earning the $150 bonus for doing so. Yeigh would ever look back en route to the special win.

Dustin Kruse took over the lead on lap nine of the feature in the Reaves Buildings USRA B-Mods – he had started in position eleven. The win for Kruse is his third on the year and eight career I-90 Speedway victory.

Dustin Gulbrandson took over the point of the LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stock after just four laps of competition. From there, he got his fourth win of the season and career win number 37 at the speedway.

I-90 Speedway is back in action with a full slate of RPM Racing Series action at the Hartford, South Dakota, Speedway.

